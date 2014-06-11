FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Romania's Electrica could raise up to 2.4 bln lei in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 11 (Reuters) - Romania set a price range of 11-13.5 lei ($4.16) per share for the upcoming initial public offering of a 51 percent stake in state-owned electricity provider Electrica, energy minister Razvan Nicolescu was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“It is one of the largest listing processes that ever happened on Romania’s capital market,” Nicolescu was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres.

The company could raise as much as 2.4 billion lei ($739.85 million) from the listing, which it aims to invest into upgrading its largely outdated infrastructure.

The IPO subscription period will run from June 16 to 26 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and in London, where the firm aims to list global depositary receipts. Citigroup, Raiffeisen and Societe Generale form the consortium of advisers for the listing. ($1 = 3.2446 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

