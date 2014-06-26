FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania says Electrica IPO two times oversubscribed
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Romania says Electrica IPO two times oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 26 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of a 51 percent stake in Romania’s state-owned electricity provider Electrica was more than twice oversubscribed, the head of the privatisation agency said on Thursday.

Most institutional investors who subscribed shares in the IPO came from from Romania, Great Britain, the United States and Poland.

Romania set a price range of 11-13.5 lei ($4.16) per share for the offering.

The share sale ran from June 16 to June 25 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and in London, where the firm aims to list global depositary receipts. Citigroup, Raiffeisen and Societe Generale form the consortium of advisers for the listing. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.