Romanian state energy firm IPOs unlikely this year-fund manager
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Romanian state energy firm IPOs unlikely this year-fund manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Initial public offerings of Romanian state-owned energy companies agreed under an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund were unlikely to happen this year, the manager of investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Wednesday.

Romania’s leftist government had planned to list minority stakes in power producers Hidroelectrica and Oltenia this year, but Fondul’s manager Grzegorz Konieczny said the IPOs were hit by various delays.

The 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) fund, created to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned companies, some of which are unlisted.

Konieczny also said a planned secondary listing of Fondul shares on the London stock exchange could happen in April-May pending approval from the country’s financial regulator ASF. ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)

