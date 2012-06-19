FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania hydro firm says no listing this year
#Energy
June 19, 2012 / 9:57 AM / in 5 years

Romania hydro firm says no listing this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 19 (Reuters) - A planned listing of a minority stake in Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica is no longer possible this year after it filed for insolvency due to poor management and a prolonged drought, a company official said on Tuesday.

“Indeed, a listing this year no longer seems plausible,” Remus Vulpescu, the head of Hidroelectrica’s administration board and of the economy ministry’s privatisation department, told reporters.

“Filing for insolvency has the purpose of correctly identifying the problems, some solutions and enforcing them.”

Hidroelectrica, with installed capacity of 6,400 megawatts, is Romania’s largest and cheapest power producer, but most of its output is locked into highly criticised contracts with a handful of companies at below-market prices. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)

