FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania picks adviser for Hidroelectrica IPO
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Romania picks adviser for Hidroelectrica IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Romania picked a consortium made of Raiffeisen Capital & Investment and Morgan Stanley to advise in the upcoming initial public offering of state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica, the energy ministry said on Monday.

The leftist government launched the first initial public offerings in five years in 2013, listing minority stakes in nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica and gas producer Romgaz.

This year, it aims to list a majority stake in power distributor Electrica and minority holdings in coal-fired power holding Oltenia and hydro power producer Hidroelectrica, with deadlines set for June-July.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.