Romania energy production falls 25 pct y/y in Jan

BUCHAREST, March 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s energy production fell by about 25 percent on the year in January, while imports rose 5.9 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production by type.

Jan 2012 Change y/y Energy production 2.57 mln tonnes of -24.9 pct

oil equivalent (TOE) Energy imports 0.81 mln TOE 5.9 pct Power resources 5.5 TW -9.0 pct Power consumption 4.6 TW -0.8 pct Power exports 0.07 TW -85.6 pct Power production in: Thermal power plants 3.3 TW 8.5 pct Hydro power plants 0.8 TW -59.4 pct Nuclear power plant 1.1 TW 4.3 pct Wind parks 0.3 TW N/A (Reporting by Radu Marinas)