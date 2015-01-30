Five firms interested to build Romanian hydro power plant

BUCHAREST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Five companies have filed preliminary, non-binding bids to build a 1,000 megawatt hydro power plant at Tarnita in Romania, the state-owned project company Hidro Tarnita said on Friday.

Hidro Tarnita did not name the bidders and said it would unveil the short-listed investors at a later date.

Earlier this month, a study by consultancy A.T. Kearney and Fondul Proprietatea, a minority shareholder in a slew of state-owned energy firms, showed electricity demand in Romania is expected to grow by less than 1 percent a year over the next decade, casting doubt over the country’s plans to build big new power plants. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)