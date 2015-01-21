Romania energy minister says premature to announce listing plans

BUCHAREST, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Romania’s Energy Mister Andrei Gerea said on Wednesdday it was premature to comment on listing plans for state-owned energy companies, as more time was needed to assess their status.

Earlier on Wednesday, the manager of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea said initial public offerings of state power producers Hidroelectrica and Oltenia originally planned for 2015 were unlikely to happen this year.

Hidroelectrica is insolvent and its status may be prolonged pending court trials, while Oltenia needs restructuring before listing.

“I believe it is premature to announce listing plans at this moment,” Gerea told reporters on the sidelines of a financial conference. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)