FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Candu Energy to cooperate with Chinese firm on Romanian reactors
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Candu Energy to cooperate with Chinese firm on Romanian reactors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Candu Energy said on Friday it will help China Nuclear Power Engineering Company (CNPEC) build two nuclear reactors in European Union state Romania if and when the Chinese firm decides to invest there.

Romania’s state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica and CNPEC signed a letter of intent for investment and development of two reactors late last year and are currently negotiating, but no final investment decision has been made.

Nuclearelectrica already has two 706 megawatt reactors on the river Danube that use Candu technology, and plans to add two more units.

Candu Energy, owned by SNC Lavalin Group, signed a “binding and exclusive cooperation agreement” with CNPEC to provide the technology for the future reactors when a final investment decision is made, a spokeswoman for the firm said.

“Candu Energy looks forward to working with CNPEC to meet Romania’s growing nuclear energy requirements,” Candu Chief Executive Preston Swafford said in a statement on Friday.

Nuclearelectrica had initially planned to build the reactors, estimated to cost roughly 6 billion euros ($8 billion), in partnership with six European energy firms, which later withdrew from the project.

Nuclearelectrica’s existing two reactors were connected to the national grid in 1996 and 2007, respectively. They account for roughly a fifth of the country’s power production. ($1 = 0.7442 Euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.