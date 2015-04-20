FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission mission head warns Romania over fiscal targets
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

European Commission mission head warns Romania over fiscal targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 20 (Reuters) - The head of the European Commission’s mission to Romania, Istvan Szekely, said on Monday the government should make sure it doesn’t endanger its fiscal targets while rolling out a plan for sweeping tax cuts.

Buoyed by a budget surplus and facing a parliamentary election next year, Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s government has reductions in VAT, income tax and other taxes, to be phased in between now and 2019.

The viability of the cuts has been questioned by Romania’s fiscal watchdog and the International Monetary Fund, which supports Romania with a standby aid agreement. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.