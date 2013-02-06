Romania plans USD-denominated Eurobond

LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC to arrange investor meetings in Europe and the US ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated Eurobond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign will meet fixed-income investors in New York on February 11, Boston on February 12 and London on February 13.

A 144a/Reg S transaction is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)