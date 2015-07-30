FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania - Factors to watch on July 30
#Healthcare
July 30, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Romania - Factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT PLANS

Romanian debt managers are expected to unveil domestic debt issuance plans for August.

So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 20.4 billion lei ($5.06 billion) worth of domestic bills and bonds.

GSK IN ROMANIA

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which was fined a record 3 billion yuan ($483 million) for corruption in China last year and is examining possible staff misconduct elsewhere, faces new allegations of bribery in Romania.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown fell up to 0.4 percent on Wednesday and was on track for its biggest one-day drop since mid-April as central European markets awaited fresh guidance on the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

For a schedule of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romaniandebt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 4.0316 lei)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
