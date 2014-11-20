Romania - Factors to watch on Nov 20

BUCHAREST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

Romanian debt managers tender 500 million lei ($141.6 million) worth of Jan. 2018 treasury bonds.

EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has bought a 5 percent stake in the Bucharest Stock Exchange ROBVB.BX to help Romania strengthen its capital markets, an EBRD statement said on Wednesday.

FORD ROMANIA

Ford Motor Co will lay off about 680 people at its Romanian division next year, or some 20 percent of the staff, as it adjusts to a weak European market, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

DAY-AHEAD POWER MARKET

Romania linked its day ahead electricity market with those in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary on Wednesday as part of a plan to improve supplies and make retail prices more stable, regional energy officials said.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

- Romania should consider extending a precautionary aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund once it expires next year, giving investors an external check for reassurance, said Grzegorz Konieczny, the manager of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea.

- Fondul got shareholders’ approval to launch a fifth share buyback programme for up to 2 percent of its shares.

For a schedule of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.5302 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)