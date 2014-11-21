FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania - Factors to watch on Nov 21
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Romania - Factors to watch on Nov 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Romania’s Constitutional Court MEETS to validate the outcome of a Nov. 16 presidential election, which saw centre-right mayor Klaus Iohannis defeat leftist prime minister Victor Ponta.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 500 million lei ($141.14 million) worth of Jan. 2018 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 2.39 percent, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

The Serbian dinar EURRSD= climbed off its all-time low versus the euro on Thursday after the country said it had reached a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

For a schedule of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.