Romania - Factors to watch on Nov 21

BUCHAREST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Romania’s Constitutional Court MEETS to validate the outcome of a Nov. 16 presidential election, which saw centre-right mayor Klaus Iohannis defeat leftist prime minister Victor Ponta.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 500 million lei ($141.14 million) worth of Jan. 2018 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 2.39 percent, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

The Serbian dinar EURRSD= climbed off its all-time low versus the euro on Thursday after the country said it had reached a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

