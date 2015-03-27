Romania - Factors to watch on March 27

BUCHAREST, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 1 billion lei ($248.97 million) worth of one-year treasury bills on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 1.62 percent, central bank data showed.

BUDGET DEFICIT

Romania’s budget surplus as a percentage of economic output narrowed in January-February compared to January, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

The crown EURCZK= led losses in Central European markets on Thursday after the Czech central bank said the likelihood had grown that it will have to weaken the crown further to revive inflation. Regional assets mostly eased as military strikes on Yemen by Gulf states sent tremors through global markets.

STERLING RESOURCES

Sterling Resources said on Thursday it has sold its Romanian business to Carlyle International energy partners, an affiliate of the Carlyle Group for $42.5 million before tax.

NUCLEAR REACTOR

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica said it will shut down its first nuclear reactor on Friday for maintenance works.

