Romania - Factors to watch on July 20

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

The top court is expected to rule on a Romanian-American gay couple's request to have their Brussels marriage legally recognised in Romania, the first such request to make it to the Constitutional Court. Same sex marriage is not legal in Romania and marriages abroad are not recognised.

The Court is also expected to rule on a petition signed by 3 million Romanians to change the Constitution so as to specifically say that marriage is between men and women.

CEE MARKETS

Strong retail sales data helped the Polish zloty recover from early weakness on Tuesday, supporting economic growth expectations and lessening the chances the central bank will restart interest rates cuts.

CYBER SECURITY

Romania is ideally placed to be used in cyber attacks in the current European environment due to its high internet speed and weak protection of computers and networks, a report from think tank Strategikon said. Agerpres

BOURSE

The Bucharest and Sibiu stock exchanges have picked Deloitte to assess their assets in the case of a potential merger, the Bucharest bourse said on Tuesday.

BITTNET SYSTEMS

IT firm Bittnet Systems sold 4.19 million lei worth of three-year bonds at an annual interest rate of 9 percent and will use the funds to expand its activities. Ziarul Financiar

For the long-term Romanian diary, click on

For emerging markets economic events, click on

For an index of all diaries, click on

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX --------------------------------------------------------------