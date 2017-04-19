FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Romania - Factors to watch on April 19
#Intel
April 19, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 4 months ago

Romania - Factors to watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

CARLYLE

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu is expected to meet representatives of the Carlyle Group.

Black Sea Oil & Gas, controlled by alternative asset manager Carlyle, is expected to start gas production from Romania's offshore Black Sea blocks next year, which energy regulator ANRE had said could turn Romania into a regional gas exporter.

ALBALACT

Local dairy producer Albalact said it delisted from the Bucharest stock exchange as of April. 18.

VRANCART

Notes issued by cardboard producer Vrancart - which attracted 38.3 million lei ($9.06 million) from the Bucharest Stock Exchange following its first issuance of notes - began trading.

Vrancart is 75 percent owned by SIF Banat-Crisana.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies rebounded on Tuesday after Turkey's referendum, removing some uncertainty in emerging markets, while Croatian stocks surged following a cash injection to troubled Agrokor.

