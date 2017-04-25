FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania - Factors to watch on April 25
April 25, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 4 months ago

Romania - Factors to watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 800 million lei ($191.92 million) worth of Feb. 2019 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 1.48 percent, central bank data showed.

COURT

A Bucharest court upheld on Monday a two-year suspended jail sentence of Liviu Dragnea, the leader of Romania's ruling Social Democrats, rejecting his challenge.

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets, mainly stocks and currencies rose on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of France's elections, taking a big step towards becoming president.

TAXATION

The Coalition for Romanian Development, a large group of foreign and domestic employers, said they opposed the replacement of the flat tax on income with a global income tax, arguing the flat tax has boosted budget revenue, reduced the black economy and eased tax collection. Ziarul Financiar

