Romania - Factors to watch on April 26

BUCHAREST, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA

Romania's private commercial bank Banca Transilvania to release first quarter financial results.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romania's central bank to release M3 money supply data for March.

BUDGET SURPLUS

Romania's consolidated budget ran a surplus of 0.2 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter against a 0.1 percent surplus in January-February and 0.4 percent in the same period of 2016, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea could sell some of the unlisted companies in its portfolio, which have attracted interest from buyers, rather than wait for the government to revive stalled listing plans, its manager said.

HIDROELECTRICA

Romania's investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Tuesday that interim board appointments at state energy producer Hidroelectrica meant its planned initial public offering this year would be postponed.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies mostly gained on Tuesday and government bonds tracked Bunds lower as relief over France's presidential election turned investors towards risky assets.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

The Romanian parliament's lower house approved a law on Tuesday that weakens conflict of interest for public officials. The bill must be signed by the country's president to become law. www.hotnews.ro

