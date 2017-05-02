Romania - Factors to watch on May 2

BUCHAREST, May 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

DATA

Romania's national statistics board to release March producer prices and unemployment data at 0600 GMT.

The central bank will release FX reserves data for April.

CEE MARKETS

Croatia's kuna pulled back from three-month lows on Friday, as a seasonal lift in tourism revenues and a rise in risk appetite outweighed fears over the future of the coalition government.

RUSSIA

A U.S. deployment of ballistic missile defence systems in Romania and plans to place more defence systems in Poland violate an existing arms treaty, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

