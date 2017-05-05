BUCHAREST May 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
INTEREST RATES
Romania's central bank holds a rate-setting meeting. It is
widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at a
record low 1.75 percent.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a more than planned 445.2 million lei ($107.13
million) worth of April 2024 treasury bonds on Thursday, with
the average accepted yield at 3.46 percent, central bank data
showed.
BRD
Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale
recorded a first-quarter net profit of 306.9 million lei ($73.57
million), sharply higher from 62.8 million lei in the same
period of 2016 due to falling costs, higher interest rate
revenue and new loans.
The overall net profit of the BRD group, which includes
leasing and asset management, stood at 330 million lei, roughly
4.5 times higher on the year.
CEE MARKETS
The crown eased, while other Central European assets were
mixed, after the Czech central bank (CNB) said on Thursday that
the strength of the currency will be a key factor in whether it
will need to lift interest rates.
NO CORRUPTION PARDONS
Romanian senators on Thursday rescinded a proposal they
approved a day earlier which called for a draft bill on prison
pardons to include corruption offences.
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
Romania's Constitutional Court rejected on Thursday a
request by the country's ombudsman to strike down a law that
bars people convicted of a criminal offence from joining the
government. The law has prevented the leader of the ruling
Social Democrats, who has a suspended sentence in a vote rigging
case, from becoming prime minister after a sweeping election
victory in December.
PETROMIDIA REFINERY
Rompetrol Rafinare will shut down its Petromidia
Navodari and Vega Ploiesti refineries for maintenance and
upgrades during May 3-22.
