Romania's Fondul eyes approval for a new share buyback
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Romania's Fondul eyes approval for a new share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea will start buying back roughly 7.3 percent of its shares as soon as the European Union state’s financial regulator approves a previous programme, its Franklin Templeton manager said on Tuesday.

The 3.4 billion euros ($4.38 billion) fund, created to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized when the country was under communist rule, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned companies.

It has been buying back its shares in a bid to narrow the discount between its net asset value and its stock price, which currently stands at roughly 26 percent.

Fondul manager Grzegorz Konieczny said a new programme could start as soon as the financial regulator (ASF) approves the results of its previous plan.

“We expect this decision hopefully this week,” he told reporters. “If we get ASF approval, we will be ready to start within a few days probably.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)

