Fondul sells 5 pct stake in Romania's Romgaz

BUCHAREST, June 17 (Reuters) - Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea sold 19.2 million shares, or roughly 5 percent in state-owned gas producer Romgaz for 645 million lei ($198.91 million), it said on Tuesday.

“The shares were priced at 33.50 lei and $10.32,” Fondul said in a statement. Romgaz is listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchange.

The sale was handled through an accelerated bookbuild offering addressed solely to qualified investors, with Goldman Sachs International acting as the bookrunner. Fondul still holds a 10 percent stake in the gas producer.

Fondul shares were bid at 0.8085 lei, up 0.4 percent on the day, while Romgaz traded at 34.4 lei, down 3.4 percent.

