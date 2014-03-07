FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania Fondul Proprietatea aims for secondary listing in London
#Financials
March 7, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Romania Fondul Proprietatea aims for secondary listing in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 7 (Reuters) - Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea aims to complete a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange by the end of the year, it said on Friday.

Its manager Franklin Templeton will recommend the listing to Fondul’s shareholders on April 28.

The $4.5 billion Fondul Proprietatea FP.BX, created to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms.

For more details please see . (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
