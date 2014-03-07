Romania Fondul Proprietatea aims for secondary listing in London

BUCHAREST, March 7 (Reuters) - Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea aims to complete a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange by the end of the year, it said on Friday.

Its manager Franklin Templeton will recommend the listing to Fondul’s shareholders on April 28.

The $4.5 billion Fondul Proprietatea FP.BX, created to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)