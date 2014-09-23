FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's Fondul finalises London secondary listing paperwork
September 23, 2014

Romania's Fondul finalises London secondary listing paperwork

BUCHAREST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Tuesday it has finalised the paperwork needed for a secondary listing in London and is now waiting approval from the European Union state’s financial regulator.

Fondul, set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

The fund said that once approval is given, it will file the paperwork to the London Stock Exchange, with admission “typically effective within one week of filing”.

For more details see . (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

