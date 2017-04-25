FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Romania's Fondul says Hidroelectrica IPO unlikely this year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 4 months ago

Romania's Fondul says Hidroelectrica IPO unlikely this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 25 (Reuters) - Romania's investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Tuesday that interim board appointments at state energy producer Hidroelectrica could trigger a postponement of this year's initial public share offering plans.

"With Hidroelectrica, we hoped that at the meeting that took place last week there'd be an appointment of board members for four years. Instead, we got ... interim appointments. This ... postpones IPO plans for this year," manager Grzegorz Konieczny said.

"We'd need a miracle to really think about an IPO this year," he said adding that another large-sized IPO would help get Romania's stock exchange short-listed for an upgrade to emerging status from frontier.

Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea was created by the state to compensate those who lost property under the former communist regime. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, writing by Radu Marinas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.