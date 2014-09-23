FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian Fondul shareholders approve new term for manager Franklin Templeton
September 23, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Romanian Fondul shareholders approve new term for manager Franklin Templeton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea gave Franklin Templeton a new two-year term as the fund’s manager starting from Sept. 30, it said on Tuesday.

The 3.4 billion euros (4.38 billion US dollar) fund, created to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized when the country was under communist rule, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned companies.

Under Franklin Templeton management, it has pushed successive governments in the European Union’s second-poorest state to reform outdated, inefficient state-owned businesses.

Templeton’s new term, shorter and with stringent performance criteria, was first discussed at a shareholders’ meeting in November of last year.

For more details of shareholders’ decisions please see . (1 US dollar = 0.7757 euro) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)

