FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fondul sells 13.5 pct in Romania's Transelectrica for 212.7 mln lei
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Fondul sells 13.5 pct in Romania's Transelectrica for 212.7 mln lei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 9 (Reuters) - Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Wednesday it raised 212.7 million lei ($66.12 million) for its 13.5 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

Fondul, set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms and has recently sold small stakes, including in gas producer Romgaz and gas pipeline operator Transgaz.

“The final number of the offered shares is of 9,895,212 ordinary shares of the company and the price per share is 21.50 lei,” Fondul said in a statement.

For more details, please see ($1 = 3.2169 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.