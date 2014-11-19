Ford Romania to lay off 20 pct of staff

BUCHAREST, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will lay off about 680 people at its Romanian division next year, or some 20 percent of the staff, as it adjusts to a weak European market, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Ford took over struggling Romanian carmaker Automobile Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there two years ago. However, low demand has led to regular production stoppages each month for more than a year.

“To help better secure the competitiveness of the Craiova facility, and to control operational costs, it is necessary to take further measures to adjust production volumes to the current market demand,” Ford Romania said in a statement.

“This also requires a reduction in the workforce.”

The firm said it will first implement a voluntary redundancy programme both at its car division and at its engine production unit, giving employees until Dec. 18 to choose.

“These actions are intended to best utilise the remaining workforce at Craiova and to meet current and expected future production requirements as Ford continues to seek opportunities to source a second vehicle in Craiova.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by David Clarke)