Ford to halt Romanian production in Sept-report
August 28, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ford to halt Romanian production in Sept-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co. will halt production at its Romanian car factory for nine days in September because of low demand, Ford Romania spokeswoman Ana-Maria Timis was quoted as saying on Thursday by local news agency Mediafax.

Ford took over struggling local carmaker Automobile Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there four years later. Ford Romania, which employs about 4,000 people, has regularly stopped production for several days a month for over one year. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

