FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrom, ExxonMobil start drilling third deepwater well in Romania
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Petrom, ExxonMobil start drilling third deepwater well in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Romania’s top oil and gas group Petrom and U.S. major ExxonMobil have begun drilling a third deepwater well in the Black Sea in the European Union state, Petrom said on Monday.

The Pelican South-1 well is located 155 kilometres offshore in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea, in the Neptun Block which Petrom and Exxon jointly hold.

“The Pelican South-1 well will test a new geological structure on the Neptun Block,” Petrom said in a statement.

Petrom and ExxonMobil jointly own the Domino-1 well, the first deep water exploration well in Romanian waters. In 2012, the firms said they discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet (42-84 billion cubic metres (bcm)) of gas reserves at Domino-1.

For more details, please see . (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.