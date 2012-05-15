Romania slides into recession, GDP misses forecasts

BUCHAREST, May 15 (Reuters) - The Romanian economy slid into recession in the first quarter this year and a modest expansion on the year was sharply below market expectations, a flash estimate by the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

The economy contracted 0.1 percent on the quarter after a 0.2 percent decrease in October-December. It grew 0.3 percent on the year after a 1.9 percent increase in the fourth quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month had expected the economy to stagnate on a quarterly basis in January-March and predicted year-on-year expansion of 0.9 percent.

The statistics bureau, which did not release any detailed data in its flash GDP estimate, is due to publish a breakdown of first quarter figures on June 6. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)