May 15, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Romania slides into recession, GDP misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 15 (Reuters) - The Romanian economy slid into recession in the first quarter this year and a modest expansion on the year was sharply below market expectations, a flash estimate by the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

The economy contracted 0.1 percent on the quarter after a 0.2 percent decrease in October-December. It grew 0.3 percent on the year after a 1.9 percent increase in the fourth quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month had expected the economy to stagnate on a quarterly basis in January-March and predicted year-on-year expansion of 0.9 percent.

The statistics bureau, which did not release any detailed data in its flash GDP estimate, is due to publish a breakdown of first quarter figures on June 6. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)

