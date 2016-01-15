Romania economy expands 3.6 pct y/y in Q3, final data shows

BUCHAREST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Romania's economy expanded 3.6 percent on the year in the third quarter, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday, matching an earlier estimate. The Board said it revised final consumption data for July-September to 5.6 percent from 6.1 percent, reported on Dec. 4. On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product rose 1.4 percent in July-September. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy to grow 3.7 and 4 percent in 2015 and 2016, respectively. For macroeconomic forecasts reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=ROCPI%3DECI Q3 (Y/Y) Q3(Q/Q)) REAL GDP 3.6 1.4 Final consumption 5.6 1.9 Gross fixed capital 4.6 -0.4 formation Exports of goods and 4.6 -0.9 services Imports of goods and 3.6 -1.3 services Agriculture -14.9 -7.0 Industry 2.1 1.2 Construction 5.5 3.3 * Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Maria Gerth-Niculescu; editing by Radu Marinas)