Romania economy expands 3.6 pct y/y in Q3, final data shows
January 15, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Romania economy expands 3.6 pct y/y in Q3, final data shows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Romania's economy 
expanded 3.6 percent on the year in the third quarter, data from
the National Statistics Board showed on Friday, matching an
earlier estimate.
    The Board said it revised final consumption data for
July-September to 5.6 percent from 6.1 percent, reported on Dec.
4.
    On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product rose 1.4
percent in July-September.
    Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy to grow 3.7
and 4 percent in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
    For macroeconomic forecasts reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=ROCPI%3DECI
                        
                               Q3 (Y/Y)     Q3(Q/Q))
    REAL GDP                        3.6         1.4
    Final consumption               5.6         1.9
    Gross fixed capital             4.6        -0.4
    formation
    Exports of goods and            4.6        -0.9
    services
    Imports of goods and            3.6        -1.3
    services
    Agriculture                   -14.9        -7.0
    Industry                        2.1         1.2
    Construction                    5.5         3.3
 * Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted.

 (Reporting by Maria Gerth-Niculescu; editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
