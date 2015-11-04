FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's junior ruling party says ready to keep supporting coalition
November 4, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Romania's junior ruling party says ready to keep supporting coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s junior ruling coalition party UNPR, under Deputy Prime Minister Gabriel Oprea, said in a statement on Wednesday it was willing to keep supporting the coalition government after the resignation of Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

“We back our coalition further and are available to create a new government majority alongside the PSD (Ponta’s Social Democrat party),” it said in the statement.

The UNPR’s support ensures a parliamentary majority for the coalition government. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

