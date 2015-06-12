FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's government survives no-confidence vote -MPs
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Romania's government survives no-confidence vote -MPs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 12 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s leftist government survived a no-confidence motion in Romania’s parliament as expected on Friday, two ruling party deputies said, its first big political test since losing a November presidential election to a centrist candidate.

“It survived by a large margin, there’s no surprise here,” one ruling party deputy told Reuters. “The opposition needed 278 votes to see their motion succeed.”

Another deputy said Ponta’s Social Democrats and their junior allies in parliament abstained altogether. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.