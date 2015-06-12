Romania's government survives no-confidence vote -MPs

BUCHAREST, June 12 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s leftist government survived a no-confidence motion in Romania’s parliament as expected on Friday, two ruling party deputies said, its first big political test since losing a November presidential election to a centrist candidate.

“It survived by a large margin, there’s no surprise here,” one ruling party deputy told Reuters. “The opposition needed 278 votes to see their motion succeed.”

Another deputy said Ponta’s Social Democrats and their junior allies in parliament abstained altogether. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans)