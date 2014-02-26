FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania PM says committed to reforms despite government split
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

Romania PM says committed to reforms despite government split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The split of Romania’s coalition government will not affect the country’s commitment to reforms, including those carried out under an aid deal backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Wednesday.

“This comprises all the essential reforms and necessary changes required in the governmental activities, including those agreed with international partners,” Ponta said in a statement sent to media.

The European Union state’s Liberal Party pulled out of its alliance with Ponta’s Social Democrats (PSD) on Tuesday evening after a series of rows.

Ponta must now form a new government and ask for parliament’s vote of confidence, which he is expected to get in early March. But his reduced majority could make it harder for Romania to push through reforms needed to spur economic growth.

Ponta also said he would likely get a majority of more than 60 percent, with support from minorities and ethnic Hungarians.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.