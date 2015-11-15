FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania PM designate set to announce cabinet on Sunday
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Romania PM designate set to announce cabinet on Sunday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos will announce a cabinet of technocrats on Sunday with a limited, one-year term and benefiting from broad-based support in parliament, the acting government said in a statement.

Last week, President Klaus Iohannis named the former European Commissioner Ciolos, 46 a technocrat, to head a cabinet to replace that of leftist Victor Ponta, who quit on Nov. 4 because of public anger over a deadly nightclub fire which killed 55.

“Proposals for government members will be presented by the prime minister designate at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT),” the outgoing cabinet said.

Among the names advanced by some politicians was Anca Paliu Dragu, an economic analyst at the European Commission, to take over the finance ministry, and Achim Irimescu - head of the farming department at Romania’s permanent mission to the EU - as agriculture minister.

Parliament is expected to vote on the cabinet on Tuesday and analysts have said it will easily win a vote of confidence and secure a comfortable parliament majority comprising most political groupings, but not the former ruling Social Democrats.

Local elections are scheduled in Romania in the first half of 2016 followed by parliamentary elections in December.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.