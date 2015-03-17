FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania PM says does not rule out tax cuts by end-2015
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Romania PM says does not rule out tax cuts by end-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 17 (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Monday he did not not rule out tax cuts before the end of this year and pledged to meet a full year fiscal deficit target of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product agreed with the IMF.

“If we have the fiscal space, we would be stupid not to do it,” Ponta told foreign media reporters in Bucharest.

“I do not exclude at all the idea that during the year we can give incentive for economic growth,” Ponta said, adding it was too soon to mention which of Romania’s major taxes could be cut.

Ponta also said the government plans to launch initial public offerings for power company Hidroelectrica, the Bucharest airport and the Port of Constanta later this year. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.