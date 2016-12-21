BUCHAREST Dec 21 Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) proposed 52-year-old former development minister Sevil Shhaideh for prime minister to the country's president, its leader said on Wednesday.

"I have come up with a solution that I hope will be accepted so that a government is in place quickly to ensure we have a budget plan approved by Jan. 15," Liviu Dragnea told reporters.

President Klaus Iohannis started two-day consultations on forming a new government with all political parties in the new parliament formed after a Dec. 11 national election, and is expected to announce a prime minister designate by Friday.

Together with its junior coalition partner and long-time ally ALDE, the PSD has outright majority in parliament with 250 MPs in the 465-seat, two-house assembly, allowing them to easily give their government a vote of confidence and pass legislation.

"If she will be appointed she would be prime minister, but the political responsibility stays with me first of all." (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)