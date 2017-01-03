FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Romania's leftist Social Democrats name ministers in new government
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 8 months ago

Romania's leftist Social Democrats name ministers in new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD), winner of a Dec. 11 parliamentary election, named government ministers on Tuesday, including veteran lawmaker Viorel Stefan for the finance ministry portfolio.

The line-up will be rubber-stamped in a vote on Wednesday in parliament, where the PSD and its coalition party ALDE have an overall majority. ALDE has four porfolios, including energy.

"It is a government made of people with experience, with the expertise and work ethic needed to implement our government programme," PSD leader Liviu Dragnea told reporters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.