BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
BUCHAREST Feb 7 President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday the Social Democrat government had caused a crisis in Romania with a graft decree that prompted hundreds of thousands of people to protest, but he did not want to topple the cabinet or hold a snap election.
"The resignation of a single minister is too little and early elections would be at this stage too much: this is the space for manoeuvre available," Iohannis told parliament.
"Romania needs a strong government, not one that shyly executes party orders. Romania needs a government that governs transparently, predictibly, not at night in secret." (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.