BUCHAREST, June 29 Romania's government of Social Democrat Prime Minister Mihai Tudose overwhelmingly won a vote of confidence in parliament on Thursday, a deputy who cited a preliminary vote count said.

The ruling leftists and their junior coalition partner ALDE have 10 seats above required parliament majority. Their cabinet also got backing from the ethnic Hungarians UDMR party in the confidence vote. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)