FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania PM announces technocrat cabinet, to secure parliament support
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Romania PM announces technocrat cabinet, to secure parliament support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos announced a cabinet of technocrats with a one-year term on Sunday including European Union experts, diplomats and civil society leaders, which is expected to win broad support in parliament.

Among the line-up, Ciolos said he selected Anca Paliu Dragu, an economic analyst at the European Commission, to take over the finance ministry and Cristina Guseth - an anti-corruption expert as justice minister. Mihnea Ioan Motoc, Romania’s ambassador to Great Britain was proposed for defence minister.

“I wanted to pick competent and expert people in their fields,” Ciolos told reporters. “I do hope to have parliament hearings tomorrow and complete them with a final vote in parliament on Tuesday to have an active functioning government as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.