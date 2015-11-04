FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Romania coalition leader says PM nominee may not be politician

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling leftist coalition led by the Social Democrats (PSD) will not necessarily propose a new prime minister from the party ranks, their leader Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday, possibly opening the way for a technocrat premier.

“It would be very hard to propose and support a political person as prime minister anymore. It may not be (from) PSD,” Dragnea said after an emergency coalition meeting. “Our priority is to preserve stability of the country.”

Victor Ponta quit as prime minister earlier on Wednesday after street protesters demanded cabinet resignations as the death toll from a weekend Bucharest nightclub fire climbed. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by John Stonestreet)

