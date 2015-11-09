UPDATE 2-Romania's Social Democrats want deputy c.bank governor as PM

* Political talks on PM to continue until Tuesday

* Technocrat prime minister likely to emerge emerge

* Romania set to hold regular parliament election in Dec. 2016

* New government seen clearing parliament vote in three weeks (Adds quote and details)

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling Social Democrats proposed deputy central bank governor Liviu Voinea as prime minister on Monday and the opposition abandoned plans for a snap election, paving the way for a broadly-backed govermment following the downfall of Victor Ponta.

Voinea, a 40-year-old economist, served as budget minister in 2012 in a Ponta-led government and was also a deputy finance minister overseeing tax legislation in a previous cabinet.

“It seems that Romania’s main political actors want a technocrat cabinet with a term ending in late 2016 when regular elections are due,” political commentator Mircea Marian said.

“This is a big step forward and I would see the new cabinet, enjoying broad support and easily garnering parliament’s vote of confidence by the end of November.”

Former premier Ponta, who faces a corruption trial, unexpectedly quit on Nov. 4 after tens of thousands of protesters demanded a clean-up of the political system and high-level resignations following a deadly fire in a Bucharest night club.

Forty-seven people have died and scores of others have been left seriously hurt from the Oct. 30 fire, which broke out when fireworks set insulation foam ablaze, triggering a stampede towards the single exit.

“We thought of Mr. Voinea, who meets the integrity and expertise criteria. We take responsibility for this proposal, in which we believe very much,” ruling Social Democratic party leader Liviu Dragnea told reporters after meeting President Klaus Iohannis.

Under the constitution, Iohannis must nominate a prime minister after consultations with political parties. These are due to run until Tuesday.

“His (Voinea‘s) mandate will be a limited one, a clear one, to ensure two rounds of elections, local and parliamentary next year,” Dragnea said.

Voinea, who has strong academic credentials in economics and business administration, has in the past advocated a progressive taxation of income.

“Our party did not want to block a drive to solve the current political crisis in Romania,” centrist opposition co-leader Alina Gorghiu said after meeting Iohannis.

Politicians who have met Iohannis in the past few days have said a number of options were under discussion to solve the crisis including appointment of a technocratic cabinet of experts, a broadly-backed national unity government or a snap election.

Early polls would need either all deputies to resign voluntarily or for there to be two consecutive votes of no-confidence against two prime minister nominees within 60 days -- a difficult requirement to meet.

Regular parliament elections are scheduled for Dec. 2016.