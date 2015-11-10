FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's president picks former European commissioner Ciolos as PM-designate
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Romania's president picks former European commissioner Ciolos as PM-designate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday picked former European Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos to form a broadly backed government of technocrats with a limited mandate of one year, to replace leftist Victor Ponta.

“I see a government of technocrats as the solution for now,” Iohannis told reporters. “Political parties have agreed with this idea. I am convinced it is the right path for a year (until the election).” (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.