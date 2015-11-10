Romania's president picks former European commissioner Ciolos as PM-designate

BUCHAREST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday picked former European Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos to form a broadly backed government of technocrats with a limited mandate of one year, to replace leftist Victor Ponta.

“I see a government of technocrats as the solution for now,” Iohannis told reporters. “Political parties have agreed with this idea. I am convinced it is the right path for a year (until the election).” (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise Ireland)