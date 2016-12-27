FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's President Iohannis rejects leftists' proposal for PM
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 10:13 AM / 10 months ago

Romania's President Iohannis rejects leftists' proposal for PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis rejected the leftist Social Democrat Party’s (PSD) proposal to name Sevil Shhaideh for prime minister designate, he said on Tuesday.

“I have carefully weighed the pro and con arguments and I have decided not to appoint Mrs Sevil Shhaideh,” Iohannis told reporters. “As a result, I am asking the PSD and (coalition partner) ALDE to make a new proposal.”

Together with its long-time ally ALDE, the PSD has an outright majority in parliament with 250 members in the 465-seat two-house assembly, allowing them to easily give their government a vote of confidence and pass legislation. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

