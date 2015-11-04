FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's president calls party talks over new PM
November 4, 2015

Romania's president calls party talks over new PM

BUCHAREST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said he will schedule talks with political parties over the new prime minister to replace outgoing Victor Ponta.

“I am waiting for the resigning prime minister to send me his resignation,” Iohannis told reporters. “Immediately after, I will call political parties for consultations Thursday ... Friday. I want to finalise the first round of consultations during this week.” (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet)

