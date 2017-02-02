Romania's constitutional court sets timing for decree ruling debate

BUCHAREST, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Romania's Constitutional Court on Thursday said it has given the government, parliament and the country's magistrates until Feb. 7 to file their arguments on a decree on graft offences that sparked protests by tens of thousands of people.

A court spokesperson told Reuters that within 20 days of receiving the requested documents, the court would hold a session and rule on the constitutionality of the decree.

If the court does not block it, the decree takes effect within 10 days after its adoption on Tuesday.