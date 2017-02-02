FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's constitutional court sets timing for decree ruling debate
February 2, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 7 months ago

Romania's constitutional court sets timing for decree ruling debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Romania's Constitutional Court on Thursday said it has given the government, parliament and the country's magistrates until Feb. 7 to file their arguments on a decree on graft offences that sparked protests by tens of thousands of people.

A court spokesperson told Reuters that within 20 days of receiving the requested documents, the court would hold a session and rule on the constitutionality of the decree.

If the court does not block it, the decree takes effect within 10 days after its adoption on Tuesday.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas; editing by Richard Lough

