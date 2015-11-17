FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romanian PM Ciolos' government wins confidence vote -MPs
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Romanian PM Ciolos' government wins confidence vote -MPs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Romania Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos’s government is likely to have won a confidence vote in parliament with backing from the biggest groupings, the Liberals and the former ruling Social Democrats, two deputies from the parties said on Tuesday.

”Our deputies have clear mandate to cast ‘Yes,“ and our internal count of those present shows this government passed the vote,” one leftist deputy told Reuters.

A deputy from the centrist grouping also said the government had secured enough votes.

Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.